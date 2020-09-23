2nd+year+Peradeniya+University+students+on+temporary+leave+due+to+ragging

Following the information provided by a group of parents regarding ragging, the university administration of the Peradeniya University has decided to grant leave to the second-year students of the Engineering Faculty of the Peradeniya University.



Speaking in this regard, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Upul Dissanayake stated that they hope to verify the information provided by the parents.



The Vice-Chancellor stated that though the university authorities have not observed any incidents so far, they will act in a sensitive manner regarding the information the first-year students have provided their parents.



The Vice Chancellor told the Hiru news team that the second year students of the Engineering Faculty have been given temporary leave since it is often the second year students who are involved in ragging the first year new students.