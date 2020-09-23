සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Request to withdraw Jaliya's warrant

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 8:29

Request+to+withdraw+Jaliya%27s+warrant

The lawyers who appeared on behalf of former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya requested the court yesterday (16) to withdraw the open warrant issued for his arrest by the Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

Wickramasuriya is accused of embezzling US$ 132,000 worth Sri Lankan State funds, during his tenure as the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States. 

Submitting an information report, the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) informed the Fort Additional Magistrate Shalini Perera that they do not oppose the request made by the defendant’s lawyers.

However, the Additional Magistrate warned that the request must be made before the Permanent Magistrate and ordered the matter to be taken on 22 September. 

Jaliya Wickramasuriya was arrested by the CID on suspicion of embezzling US$ 132,000 from the Sri Lankan government while purchasing buildings for the Sri Lankan Embassy in the United States.

He was later remanded and was released on bail.

With the permission of the court, he travelled abroad seeking treatment for an eye disease and is yet to return to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Fort Magistrate's Court issued an open warrant for his arrest.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.