No+COVID-19+infected+persons+reported+yesterday

No coronavirus patient was reported in Sri Lanka yesterday (16).



Accordingly, the total number of patients infected with COVID-19 is at 3,271, while the number of patients who are receiving further treatment stands at 237.



The number of COVID-19 recoveries is recorded at 3,021.



Meanwhile, 290 Sri Lankans who travelled to Oman for employment arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport last night.



To ensure the safety of the school children during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education has instructed all school principals to implement the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health.



The Ministry stated that there are reports from some schools that parents, teachers as well as students have paid less attention to instructions including disinfection, hand washing and wearing masks on school premises.



The Ministry of Education emphasized that the school community has a social responsibility to ensure the health of school children in all spaces where they are released directly into society.



Commenting on the matter, Director of the Medical Research Institute, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 has not completely disappeared from the country and if it spreads again, the school children will be the most affected.



“Therefore, instead of neglect and negligence, everyone should make sure to maintain full health,” he said.