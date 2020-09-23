Kelanitissa+becomes+active+again

The Ministry of Power is preparing to activate the power generation activities of the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Plant within the next few weeks.

Accordingly, 165 megawatts will be added to the national power grid.

The plant was inactive since last October and the faulty parts of the power plant were sent to India for repairs.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, while inspecting the power plant stated that the required parts could not be brought back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, a discussion will be held with the Indian Government to bring them back.