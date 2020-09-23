Suspect+arrested+in+Peliyagoda+with+heroin

Officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau has arrested a person along with 100.3 grams of heroin from the First Lane area in Peliyagoda.



The Police Media Division stated that a sum of Rs. 300,000 was found in the possession of the suspect when the three-wheeler that he arrived in was searched.



The suspect who was arrested yesterday (16) was a 40-year-old resident of Padukka.



Meanwhile, the Police Task Force arrested a suspect with 11.224 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in Bharathipuram, Kilinochchi.



He is a 43-year-old resident of Parantan.