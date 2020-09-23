Today+is+the+International+Day+of+Patient+Safety

The World Patient Safety Day which was declared by the World Health Organisation in 2019 is celebrated around the world on today (17).

On behalf of the event, various activities are being carried out in hospitals and health institutions islandwide.

The official national celebration will be held at the Castle Street Women’s Hospital under the patronage of Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi with the participation of the officials of the Ministry of Health.

Due to the situation over the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of this year's event is "Safety of Health Staff for Patient Safety", says Dr. Sudath Dharmaratne, Director, Quality Management, Patient Safety and Health Care Division of the Ministry of Health.