සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Today is the International Day of Patient Safety

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:10

Today+is+the+International+Day+of+Patient+Safety

The World Patient Safety Day which was declared by the World Health Organisation in 2019 is celebrated around the world on today (17).


On behalf of the event, various activities are being carried out in hospitals and health institutions islandwide.


The official national celebration will be held at the Castle Street Women’s Hospital under the patronage of Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi with the participation of the officials of the Ministry of Health.


Due to the situation over the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of this year's event is "Safety of Health Staff for Patient Safety", says Dr. Sudath Dharmaratne, Director, Quality Management, Patient Safety and Health Care Division of the Ministry of Health.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.