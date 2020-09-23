සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PHIs to receive motorcycles in appreciation

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:23

PHIs+to+receive+motorcycles+in+appreciation

In appreciation of the Public Health Inspectors who played an outstanding role to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health will provide motorcycles to these officials with the financial assistance provided by the COVID-19 Special Project of the Ministry of Health.


This was said by Dr. Jayasundara Bandara, Director of the COVID-19 Special Project and Primary Health Care Empowerment Project of the Ministry of Health.


Accordingly, 807 motorcycles are set to be distributed and the motorcycles will be officially handed over to a convening team representing PHIs that will receive the vehicles.


The project officials added that the relevant officers will be personally informed to participate.


Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the Health Ministry officials are scheduled to attend the handing over of motorcycles by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, tomorrow (18) at 10.30 am.


In recent times, this is the largest consignment of motorcycles to be donated at any time by the relevant authorities.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.