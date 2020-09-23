PHIs+to+receive+motorcycles+in+appreciation

In appreciation of the Public Health Inspectors who played an outstanding role to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health will provide motorcycles to these officials with the financial assistance provided by the COVID-19 Special Project of the Ministry of Health.

This was said by Dr. Jayasundara Bandara, Director of the COVID-19 Special Project and Primary Health Care Empowerment Project of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, 807 motorcycles are set to be distributed and the motorcycles will be officially handed over to a convening team representing PHIs that will receive the vehicles.

The project officials added that the relevant officers will be personally informed to participate.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the Health Ministry officials are scheduled to attend the handing over of motorcycles by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, tomorrow (18) at 10.30 am.

In recent times, this is the largest consignment of motorcycles to be donated at any time by the relevant authorities.