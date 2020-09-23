Podi+Lassi+remanded+till+25+Sept

The Galle Chief Magistrate has ordered today (17) to name Janith Madusanka alias ‘Podi Lassi’ as the second suspect in the case filed regarding making death threats to the President, Defence Secretary and other senior officials of the Boossa Prison.



The order was issued after the Court considered the motion put forward by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



The suspect was ordered to be remanded until 25 September, when the case was taken up before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela.



Security forces had been deployed near the Galle Fort Baladaksha Avenue and the court complex since this morning and the suspect was brought to the court amid heavy security by the Special Task Force and police officers.



The motion filed by the CID was initially called after the commencement of the trial.



Following the issuance of the Magistrate's order, Podi Lassi was transported to the Balapitiya Court amidst heavy security by the STF and the police.