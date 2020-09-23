සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Podi Lassi remanded till 25 Sept

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:25

Podi+Lassi+remanded+till+25+Sept

The Galle Chief Magistrate has ordered today (17) to name Janith Madusanka alias ‘Podi Lassi’ as the second suspect in the case filed regarding making death threats to the President, Defence Secretary and other senior officials of the Boossa Prison. 

The order was issued after the Court considered the motion put forward by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 

The suspect was ordered to be remanded until 25 September, when the case was taken up before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela. 

Security forces had been deployed near the Galle Fort Baladaksha Avenue and the court complex since this morning and the suspect was brought to the court amid heavy security by the Special Task Force and police officers. 

The motion filed by the CID was initially called after the commencement of the trial. 

Following the issuance of the Magistrate's order, Podi Lassi was transported to the Balapitiya Court amidst heavy security by the STF and the police.








Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.