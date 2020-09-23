සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Passports & Govt confidential documents to be printed only by Printing Dept

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:44

Passports+%26+Govt+confidential+documents+to+be+printed+only+by+Printing+Dept

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to restrict the printing of Passports and other Government confidential documents, only by the Government Printing Department. 

It is stated that by printing these documents through the State Institution, the relevant authorities hope to retain the foreign exchange flowing out of the country. 

The Cabinet has also granted approval to construct a second Integrated Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Plant of 300 megawatts at Kelawarapitiya. 

It was stated at the Cabinet press conference held today (17) that it has been identified that it is appropriate to construct the power plant as a BOOT project through private investment as an independent project. 

The following are the Cabinet decisions announced at today's Cabinet media briefing including that decision. 














   




Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.