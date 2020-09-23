Passports & Govt confidential documents to be printed only by Printing Dept

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to restrict the printing of Passports and other Government confidential documents, only by the Government Printing Department.



It is stated that by printing these documents through the State Institution, the relevant authorities hope to retain the foreign exchange flowing out of the country.



The Cabinet has also granted approval to construct a second Integrated Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Plant of 300 megawatts at Kelawarapitiya.



It was stated at the Cabinet press conference held today (17) that it has been identified that it is appropriate to construct the power plant as a BOOT project through private investment as an independent project.



The following are the Cabinet decisions announced at today's Cabinet media briefing including that decision.