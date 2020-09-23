සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

2021 budget to be tabled in Parliament in the second week of October

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 13:10

2021+budget+to+be+tabled+in+Parliament+in+the+second+week+of+October
The Budget Appropriation Bill for the year 2021 is due to be presented to Parliament in the second week of October.

Accordingly, the following are the policy issues that have been prioritized in preparing the budget for the year 2021.

1) Allocating the necessary resources to achieve the desired results through the Vistas of Prosperity policy statement.

2) Allocating the necessary resources to achieve the relevant objectives as stated in the Gazette Notification issued in connection with the allocation of subjects to the Ministries and State Ministries.

3) Providing drinking water to all households. Implementing the 100,000 km road rehabilitation improvement program covering the entire island, giving priority to the areas covering aquatic resources and irrigation.

4) Since government revenue is estimated to be around 10.2% of GDP by 2021, allocating resources for public investment programs, creating the necessary environment for the success of businesses and adopting cost saving management practices.

5) Providing necessary assistance to digitize government activities.

6) Focus on reviewing existing methods and moving towards simpler methods so that more effective results can be achieved by using limited resources.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.