11+year+old+dies+in+an+accident+in+Ragala

A little girl has died in an accident near the 70 km post on the Ragala - Walapane road.
Police stated that the girl was traveling across the road when she was hit by a lorry traveling from Ragala to Walapane.
The 11 year old girl who was seriously injured in the accident has died after being admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.
Police stated that the girl was traveling across the road when she was hit by a lorry traveling from Ragala to Walapane.
The 11 year old girl who was seriously injured in the accident has died after being admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.