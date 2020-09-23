The Catholic Church may have known about the Easter attack - Harin Fernando (Video)

MP Harin Fernando said that the Catholic Church may have been aware of the Easter Attacks since it has been revealed that many parties were aware of the Easter attack in advance.



This was stated while he was giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack.



MP Harin Fernando testified for the first time yesterday before the Presidential Commission of inquiry probing into the Easter Attacks.



The witness stated that he was in Badulla on the day of the Easter attack and after learning about it, he telephoned the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and arrived to Colombo by air.



Presidential Commission

Did your father have a relationship with a CID officer at the time of the Easter attack?



Harin Fernando - Member of Parliament

He had a relationship with the CID about a financial fraud matter.



Presidential Commission

Did you go to the relevant private hospital after arriving in Colombo on April 21?



Harin Fernando

The Prime Minister called me and asked me how my father came to know about the attack. When I went to the intensive care unit and inquired from my father he said that he knew much more than I did. Later, when I went to Temple Trees, the Prime Minister showed me a letter sent to the police stating that the attack would take place.



Copies of MP Harin Fernando's father's mobile phone report were presented to the Commission, and it was revealed that a police sergeant named Nandalal had been involved in a 356 second telephone call on April 20, 2019 at 8.13 pm.



The lawyer representing the Presidential Commission pointed out that the telephone number of Amy Mohideen, who was arrested in Wanathawilluwa after the Easter attack was also recorded in police sergeant Nandala's phone.



Harin Fernando further said that he did not believe that the Catholic Church was not fully in the dark regarding the Easter attack since it had been revealed that many parties were aware of the Easter attacks.



Harin Fernando

In a context where the leader of the Catholic Church in this country conducts a Divine Liturgy on Easter Sunday morning every year, a special inquiry should be made as to whether he did not do so last year only because he was previously aware of the attack.



President's Counsel Shameel Perera, appearing for His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, then cross-examined the witness.



When questioned about the witness's nephew not attending a rugby practice on April 21, MP Harin Fernando responded with aggression.



At that point the presiding judge of the Presidential Commission severely reprimanded the witness.



Presiding Judge of the Presidential Commission

If you are asked a question, say you do not know. If you know, answer it.



President's Counsel Shameel Perera

On April 21st all the members of the rugby squad attended training, except this child?



Harin Fernando

I do not know (angrily)



President's Counsel Shameel Perera

After the training, the group was ready to go to the Kochchikade church, weren't they?



Harin Fernando

I do not know, I say that the Roman Catholic Church was aware of this bombing. For the first time the Chief Priest did not conduct the mass.



