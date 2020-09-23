Cabinet Decisions : Amendments to the child and youth ordinance

The cabinet made a decision to solve some of the legal contradictions in defining the age of a child and youth.



An individual less than 14 years has been prescribed as a-child as per the provisions of the Ordinance on Child and Youth.



However, in terms of the Ordinance on Youth Convicts (Training SchoolsJ, those between the ages of 16 - 22 have been mentioned as youth.



The judiciary directs the children in regard to the offences committed by the individuals below 16 years to the certified probationary schools monitored by the Department of Probation for probation activities.



For offences committed by those individuals exceeding 16 years, the judiciary either sentences them to be imprisoned or directs them to the training schools for youth culprits.



However, as per the provisions of the child rights convention, the individuals below the age of 18 years shall not be imposed with the penalty of imprisonment.



Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice for the amendments of the child and youth ordinance to prescribe an individual below 18 years as well as parallel to that to amend the youth convicts (training schools) ordinance to prescribe that a youth is an individual between 18 and 22 years.













