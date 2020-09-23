Navy+arrests+3+suspects+with+520+kilos+of+dry+turmeric

A special operation conducted by the Navy in the sea area of Mundalampiddi, Mannar on 16th September 2020, made way to apprehend 03 suspects with over 520kg of dried turmeric attempted to be smuggled into the island.



Accordingly, over 520kg of dried turmeric stuffed in 12 sacks were held by the North Central Naval Command as the suspects were attempting to transfer the consignment by a traditional boat (Wallam) in above sea area.



The suspects who are from 22 to 55 years of age were identified as residents of Palleimunai in Mannar.



They were produced to the Adampan Medical Officer of Health for onward health and safety proceedings.



Meanwhile, the seized stock of dried turmeric and the traditional boat had been disinfected to comply with COVID -19 guidelines stipulated by health authorities and they will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for onward investigation.