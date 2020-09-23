Government+attention+drawn+to+the+ragging+incident+at+Jaffna+University

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that investigations have been launched into an incident where a group of students at the Jaffna University have been ragged.



He was speaking at a media briefing today.



It has been reported that a group of second year students of the management faculty of the university have pressured a group of new students to send nude photos and videos on Whats App and social media.



Various reports were published in newspapers and on social media that the senior students have threatened juniors not to come to the university if they did not comply to their ragging instructions.