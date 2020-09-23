President's regularization of imports approved by Cabinet



Temporary suspension of imports of non-essential items that can be grown or produced locally, commercial goods and motor vehicles.





Granting permission to import selected goods on loan facility provided by suppliers or on foreign exchange free basis





Granting permission to import selected goods required for local industries, agriculture, export processing and local consumption.



Proposal on the regularization of imports and restoration of economic activities presented by the president has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on 01.04.2020.The aim of the proposal was to reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange rate caused by the Covid-l9 epidemic.Consequently the president appointed the Customs Tariff Determination Committee to propose the measures to strengthen and revitalize the national economy in line with the policy statement.ln accordance with the recommendations of the committee imported goods were classified into three categories and the following steps were taken as an interim measure to regulate imports.Prime Minister in his capacity as the minister of finance presented a proposal to table four extraordinary gazette notifications under the lmports and Export Act (control) No 01 of 1969 publishing the regulations relevant to the implementation of above measures for parliamentary approval and the proposal was approved by the cabinet of Ministers.