Dilapidated road from Palasola Junction to Mukkuthoduwa (Video)

The road from Madurankuliya Palasola Junction to Mukkuthoduwawa 100 Acres Estate is in a dilapidated condition affecting the transport activities of about 2000 families in the area.



The main livelihood of the majority of the people in the Palasola area is the coir industry and related sectors.



But due to the transport difficulties they are also facing a difficult situation.



The school children are greatly inconvenience due to this road being inundated during rainy days.







