Constitution must suit the country and not the present leadership - Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero (Video)

The Chairman of the National Movement for the Protection of the Nation, Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero says that it is not appropriate to bring in new constitution concentrating in the present leadership.



He made this statement while participating in a special discussion with Hiru Eththa programme.



"It is not appropriate to bring in new constitutions to suit the present leadership, since we do not know who the future leaders of the country will be. What needs to happen is to draft a constitution that suits the country. We cannot agree to the 20th Amendment. There is no such thing as a plaster. What is needed is a new constitution," he added.



He further stated that he was deeply saddened by the current actions of the government.



