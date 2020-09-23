Weligepola residents suffering without land, water and electricity (video)

We received a report from the Balangoda-Weligepola area about a group of villagers who had lost not only access to clean water and electricity but also the legitimacy of the land they live on.



More than 100 people belonging to 25 families live in Balangoda - Weligepola - Itthagalayaya village.



However, more than 50 years after the settlement of this village, the people are still in dire straits due to lack of electricity, drinking water, sanitation facilities and proper access to the village.



People complain that the Ratnapura District Secretariat, the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Governor's Office, the Land Commissioner General's Department and the responsible authorities including the Secretary General of Parliament have been informed on several occasions but their problems have not been resolved.







