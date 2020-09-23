Consideration+of+the+case+against+Champika+Ranawaka+has+been+postponed+to+the+29th

The Colombo High Court has directed that the case filed by the Attorney General against three suspects including former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka be taken up for further consideration on the 29th.



This was when the case was taken up before High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.



The case has been filed by the Attorney General against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, his driver and the current Assistant Superintendent of Police Sudath Asmadala, who was the former OIC of the Welikada Police have been charged under 16 counts including causing serious injury to a youth named Sandeep Sampath in a jeep driven by Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka on February 28, 2016 and for the preparation of false evidence.