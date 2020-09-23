සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Consideration of the case against Champika Ranawaka has been postponed to the 29th

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 16:32

Consideration+of+the+case+against+Champika+Ranawaka+has+been+postponed+to+the+29th
The Colombo High Court has directed that the case filed by the Attorney General against three suspects including former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka be taken up for further consideration on the 29th.

This was when the case was taken up before High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.

The case has been filed by the Attorney General against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, his driver and the current Assistant Superintendent of Police Sudath Asmadala, who was the former OIC of the Welikada Police have been charged under 16 counts including causing serious injury to a youth named Sandeep Sampath in a jeep driven by Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka on February 28, 2016 and for the preparation of false evidence.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.