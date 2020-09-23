සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Petition seeking a recount of the Matale preferential votes - Notice issued to respondents

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 16:37

The respondents to the petition filed by former parliamentarian Ranjith Aluvihare seeking recount of the preferential votes received by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya from the Matale district at the last general election were issued notice to appear before the Court of Appeal on November 05.

Fourteen persons have been named as respondents in the petition, including MP Rohini Kaviratne, Election Commission officials and the District Returning Officer.

In this petition, Ranjith Aluvihare requests that all preferential votes received by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the Matale District be recounted due to irregularities in the counting of votes in the Laggala and Dambulla electorates.

