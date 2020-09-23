සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Permission granted to the CCD to obtain a statement from Vass Gunawardena

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 17:20

Gampaha Magistrate Manjula Karunaratne today (17) directed the Superintendent of the Welikada Prison to allow the officers of the Colombo Crimes Division to obtain a statement from the suspect, former DIG Vass Gunawardena, who has been sentenced to death.

This is related to the case against Shani Abeysekara for presenting false evidence in court.

Shani Abeysekera, former Director of the CID, Sub Inspector Mohana Mendis attached to the Embilipitiya Police and retired Sub Inspector Navaratne Premathilake were ordered to be remanded until October 2.

The Superintendent of Prisons has also been ordered by the court to let Inspector D.J. Nishantha and Constable Atapattu, of the Colombo Crimes Division to obtain a statement from the fourth suspect in the case, H.D. Navaratne Premathilaka, who was remanded after surrendering to the court.

The orders were issued at the request of Assistant Superintendent of Police Neville de Silva of the Colombo Crimes Division from the court.

