Man arrested for distributing drugs to school children

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 17:21

A person has been arrested for engaging in drug distribution among school children.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the Western Provincial Intelligence Division and the police this morning in front of a main school in the Dematagoda area on Baseline Road.

Police seized 07 grams and 730 milligrams of Mawa in the suspect's possession.

The 21-year-old suspect is a resident of the Grandpass area.

