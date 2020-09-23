Man+arrested+for+distributing+drugs+to+school+children

A person has been arrested for engaging in drug distribution among school children.
The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the Western Provincial Intelligence Division and the police this morning in front of a main school in the Dematagoda area on Baseline Road.
Police seized 07 grams and 730 milligrams of Mawa in the suspect's possession.
The 21-year-old suspect is a resident of the Grandpass area.
