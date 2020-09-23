සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Advisory for heavy rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 17:24

Advisory for heavy rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 05.00 p.m. 17 September 2020

The Meteorological Department states that the showery condition over the south-western part and in North-Western province, is expected to enhance to some extent from tomorrow (18), for next few days.

Heavy rainfalls of above 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Northwestern provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

