Advisory for heavy rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 05.00 p.m. 17 September 2020



The Meteorological Department states that the showery condition over the south-western part and in North-Western province, is expected to enhance to some extent from tomorrow (18), for next few days.



Heavy rainfalls of above 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Northwestern provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.