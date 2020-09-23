Eight plantation workers hospitalized after being attacked by wasps (Video)

Eight women plantation workers have been injured in a wasp attack while they were plucking tea leaves.



The plantation workers stated that they were injured in a wasp attack at around 2.30 pm today (17).



The plantation workers who were injured in the wasp attack further stated that the wasp nest was attacked by a hawk in the Bogawantalawa police division.



The injured plantation workers are currently receiving treatment at the Bogawantalawa Regional Hospital.



Injured plantation workers say that due to the large number of wasp nests on tea bushes and trees, hawks are attacking them and there is a serious threat while plucking tea leaves in the plantations.







