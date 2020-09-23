සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Protest by pro LTTE group in Canada regarding missing persons (Video)

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 19:14

Protest+by+pro+LTTE+group+in+Canada+regarding+missing+persons+%28Video%29
A group of pro-LTTE Tamil Diaspora that began a protest from Toronto on August 30 ended in Ottawa on September 14.

It is reported that this protest was organized to demand solutions for the missing persons.

A petition has been submitted to the Prime Minister of Canada to compel Sri Lanka to look into the matter but the Prime Minister has not accepted it.

In the end, it was accepted by Gary Ananda Sangaree, the son of the leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front. Ananda Sangaree.

Gary Ananda Sangaree is a Canadian Member of Parliament and has been involved in this protest.






 


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.