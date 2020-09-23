Protest by pro LTTE group in Canada regarding missing persons (Video)

A group of pro-LTTE Tamil Diaspora that began a protest from Toronto on August 30 ended in Ottawa on September 14.It is reported that this protest was organized to demand solutions for the missing persons.A petition has been submitted to the Prime Minister of Canada to compel Sri Lanka to look into the matter but the Prime Minister has not accepted it.In the end, it was accepted by Gary Ananda Sangaree, the son of the leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front. Ananda Sangaree.Gary Ananda Sangaree is a Canadian Member of Parliament and has been involved in this protest.