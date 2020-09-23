Warning+from+the+Defense+Secretary+

Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that the law will be strictly enforced not only against organized criminals and drug traffickers but also against corrupt officials in government institutions.
He said this during an inspection tour with the State Minister of Defense Chamal Rajapaksa at the Registrar General's Department today (17).
