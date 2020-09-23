Captain of the New Diamond ship made no attempt to extinguish the fire - AG's dept

The captain of the M.T. New Diamond ship was issued a notice to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on the 28th.



This was when the CID made submissions before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.



The Attorney General had instructed the CID to name the captain of the ship as a suspect and produce him before a Magistrate's Court yesterday.



Accordingly, the Attorney General's Department presented information in this regard in court today.



Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated that the captain of the ship had not made any formal attempt to extinguish the fire.



The 60-year-old captain had joined the ship on August 20.



Investigations have revealed that the ship caught fire on September 03 and no proper communication process was initiated.



Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris told the court that the captain and his crew had not assisted the CID in its investigations.