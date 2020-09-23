Beware of foxes - don't send children alone in the morning - village in Kalutara warned

The Department of Wildlife Conservation requests parents to refrain from sending their children to school alone as rabies-infected foxes roam the Milleniya and surrounding areas in the Kalutara District.



On several occasions the residents of the area have revealed information in this regard.



It was also reported that an 8 year old girl and another person had died after being bitten by a fox.



Investigations have revealed that rabies is spreading among foxes in the area.



The Department of Wildlife Conservation requests the people of the area not to send school children alone on the road and not to travel alone at night as foxes roam the outdoors in the morning.