Notice+from+the+Epidemiology+unit+to+those+attending+the+Colombo+International+Book+Exhibition

The Epidemiology Unit states that it is the responsibility of all parties to adhere to health guidelines while participating in the Colombo International Book Exhibition which commences tomorrow.



Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera stated this at a media briefing held in Colombo today.



Out of the 3,274 corona infections reported in the country, 3,043 have been discharged from hospitals.



The Epidemiology Unit stated that only 215 people with coronavirus infection are still being treated at the hospital.