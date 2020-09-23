සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PM inspects Colombo Port City Project (Video)

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 21:00

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Colombo Port City project which will become the main source of income in the country in the future will create around 83,000 jobs.

The Prime Minister made this observation while participating in an observation tour of the 6th anniversary of the Colombo Port City Project today.

The Prime Minister visited the light dock and the public beach in the port city and visited the Aqua Golf Course, which is being established there, and also played golf.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the Prime Minister also planted a May Mara tree in the Port City Central Park.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today participated in the launch of the digitized Colombo Stock Exchange launched jointly by the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister participated in the celebrations organized under the theme 'A Leap For the Future' and inaugurated the digitized Colombo Stock Exchange.





