Warning from the World Health Organization - Coronavirus deaths will increase in Oct and Nov

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts an increase in the number of daily coronavirus deaths in Europe in October and November.
The organisation's European leader, has stated to the AFP news service, that this increase could be seen especially in Spain and France.
Meanwhile, leading Chinese scientists today have denied the controversial revelation made by a Chinese scientist that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.
The organisation's European leader, has stated to the AFP news service, that this increase could be seen especially in Spain and France.
Meanwhile, leading Chinese scientists today have denied the controversial revelation made by a Chinese scientist that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.