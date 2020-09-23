We have not withdrawn any bill - Keheliya Rambukwella (Video)

The Cabinet has unanimously decided to present the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has been gazetted, to Parliament without any changes.



Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that it was decided to make the necessary amendments to the Act in Parliament.



Although the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was gazetted recently, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed a nine-member committee to study and prepare a report.



The report of the relevant committee was submitted to the Prime Minister and they had agreed to amend certain matters contained in the Gazetted Bill.









