Heavy rains again from today - Advice to refrain from going to sea

The Meteorological Department states that windy condition over the island and the showery condition over the south-western parts are expected to enhance temporary to some extent from today (18) to 21 September.



Showers will occur at timesin Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy rainfalls, above 100 mm are likely at some places.



Several spells of showers will occur in North-central province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 2.00 pm.



Strong gusty winds about (50-60) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.