Mohamed Sharif Rifai, alias 'Gotukola Rifai', arrested

Mohamed Sharif Rifai, alias 'Gotukola Rifai', main suspect over the attack on police at Atalugama, Bandaragama arrested at Bandarawela.



Gotukola Rifai, was the main suspect in the attack on a group of police officers who went on a raid on a house in the Marawa area in Atalugama, Bandaragama.



Police stated that the suspect was arrested in the Bandarawela area yesterday.



Four police officers were injured in the attack on the 9th, including a female police sergeant and a female police constable.



Meanwhile, Kahapola Suranji, an aide of foreign heroin dealer Dharmasiri Perera has been arrested in Piliyandala - Batakettara.



The 41-year-old suspect was found in possession of two grams and 20 milligrams of heroin and a foreign made hand grenade.