Common problem in the country is that no one is working - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that the common problem of the country as he has observed is that no one is working.



President Rajapaksa said at a discussion on the future plans of the State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Industry Promotion that the slow performance of both the public and private sectors was regrettable.



The President further stated that lands required for the construction of flats suitable for the income of the middle class will be provided free of charge. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa further instructed that steps be taken to build houses and resettle the people living in welfare camps in the North as soon as possible.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the Building Materials Corporation should be reactivated.



Pointing out that more than 26,000 families across the country do not have toilets, Basil Rajapaksa, the head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival, called for speeding up the provision of sanitation facilities.