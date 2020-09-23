Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 950,000

The number of corona virus deaths worldwide has exceeded 950,000. According to foreign sources, the number of infected people has exceeded 30,340,000.
The highest number of infections, 6,864,000, and 222,000 deaths were reported from the United States.
India reported 5,212,000 infections and 84,404 deaths, while Brazil reported 4,457,000 infections and 135,000 deaths.
