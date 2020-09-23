Suspect+involved+in+capturing+birds+and+selling+via+internet+arrested+

The emergency raid team of the Matale Wildlife Unit has arrested a person who engaged in a racket capturing and selling birds via the internet.



During the interrogations, six gray parrots, six gray parrot chicks, a Common Grackle, six Common Grackle chicks and six Alexandrine Parakeet chicks were found in possession, stated an official affiliated with the Matale Wildlife Office.



It was revealed that these birds were captured in the forests of the area and were sold to various individuals through imo technology.



The suspect who was produced before the Matale Magistrate’s Court was later released on bail.