Spread COVID-19 in Europe could accelerate further, WHO warns

In the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in India was reported at 96,424, exceeding the total number of patients reported in India to 5.2 million.



The total death toll due to COVID-19 also increased to 84,372, with 1,174 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.



Apart from the United States, India is recorded as the second country which was adversely affected by COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the spread of COVID-19 in Europe could accelerate further.



WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge stated that the measures taken to reduce the quarantine period were not appropriate.