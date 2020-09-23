Two+arrested+for+treasure+digging+in+a+private+land

The Police have arrested two persons for mining for treasure in private land in Niyadella area of Maligawila, Monaragala along with equipment used.



The raid was carried out following the information that received by the police that the suspects were digging in the area for several days.



The suspects were identified as residents of Okkampitiya and Kalutara.



The equipment used by the suspects including shovels, tools and a water motor was also taken into police custody.



They are to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate's Court today.