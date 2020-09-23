Lotus+Tower+illuminated+in+orange+for+World+Patients+Safety+Day

To commemorate the International Day of Patients Safety, the Lotus Tower was illuminated by orange yesterday (17).



Meanwhile, a celebration was held at the Castle Hospital in Colombo yesterday.



The International Day of Patients Safety was also celebrated by the Chilaw General Hospital.



The World Health Organisation decided to name 17 September as the International Day of Patients Safety at the 72nd Summit held in 2019.



Considering the patients safety as a global priority, 194 member countries of WHO celebrated the day in 2020.