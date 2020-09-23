Menikhinna+District+Hospital+engaged+in+strike+action

The staff of the Menikhinna District Hospital has commenced a strike action today (18) protesting against an attack on the Medical Superintendent of the hospital by a local politician.



Speaking in this regard, the staff stated that a member of the Kundasale Provincial Council has assaulted the Medical Superintendent before the Central Provincial Health Services Director's Office yesterday over an issue regarding the transfer of a nurse.



Medical Superintendent of the Menikhinna District Hospital Eranga Madushan has lodged a complaint with the Kandy Police regarding the incident and was admitted to the Kandy Hospital yesterday.



The staff of the Menikhinna District Hospital has hoisted black flags and removed themselves from their duties in protest.