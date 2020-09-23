UNWFP+calls+on+billionaires+to+save+the+starving+world+population

Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, David Beasley has called on the billionaires of the world to help save over 30 million people who at the risk of dying due to starvation.



Nearly 270 million people worldwide are facing famine, and the World Food Program plans to reach 138 million of them this year.



To conduct these projects, approximately US$ 4.9 billion are needed, stated Beasley.



They say that without the support of the World Food Program, 30 million people worldwide could die each year.