Don't buy vehicles at exorbitant prices (Video)

There is a specualtion that the ban on the importation of vehicles which was in effect for the past six months, might be operational for the next two years, stated President of the Ceylon Automobile Importers' Association, Sampath Merinchige.Speaking further, he added that vehicles currently available in the market are being sold fast and at higher prices.Merinchige noted that due to a shortage in the Government's cash reserves, all non-essential imports were halted temporarily.However, he stated that vehicles should not be bought at exorbitant prices.Merinchige commented further that about 40% of car dealers have gone bankrupt due to the prevailing situation.