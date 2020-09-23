සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Kahapola Suranji arrested in Batakettara

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 13:10

Kahapola Suranji arrested in Batakettara

An associate of heroin trafficker based overseas, Dharmasiri Perera, ‘Kahapola Suranji’ was arrested in the Batakettara area, Piliyandala.


The 41-year-old suspect was arrested while in possession of 2.20 grams of heroin and a foreign manufactured hand grenade.


Further investigations have revealed that he has been charged with a number of crimes including murder.


It has also been revealed that this person has been involved in drug trafficking using luxury cars to several areas including Piliyandala for some time.


Meanwhile, ‘Gotukola Rifai’ who was the main suspect in the incident where police officers were assaulted during a cannabis raid at a house in Atalugama, Bandaragama has been arrested.


Police stated that the suspect was arrested in the Bandarawela area yesterday.


He had fled to Balangoda after the assault and then had escaped to Bandarawela when the Balangoda police moved to arrest him on a tip-off received.


He was arrested by the Bandarawela Police officers, while he was roaming near the Bandarawela bus stand.


Thus far, six suspects were apprehended in connection to the incident in Atalugama, which includes three women.


Four police officers were injured in the incident, including a female police sergeant and a female police constable.


The relatives of Gotukola Rifai had carried out the attack during the police raid on 09 September.


It was reported that the main suspect in the incident, Gotukola Rifai had fled despite the arrests made by the suspects on two occasions.


Police stated that they have received information that Gotukola Rifai is involved in a number of crimes including drug trafficking.


