Motorcycles and three wheelers to receive more space during lane rule times

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 12:55

The Police Traffic Division has decided to provide more space for three wheelers and motorcycles during traffic lanes.

Accordingly, when driving motorbikes and three wheelers on a three lane road, buses can also travel in the middle lane in addition to the left lane, said Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Sumith Nissanka.

The police implemented a traffic rehearsal on several Colombo roads from yesterday.

Accordingly, buses, three-wheelers and motorbikes were not allowed on the left lane of the dual carriageway, while cars and vans will be allowed on the right lane.

Therefore when a bus traveling in the left lane stopped for a short time, other vehicles on the left lane were not able to use the right lane.

Due to this many drivers stated that the traffic congestion on those roads during the rehearsal days had increased.

DIG Sumith Nissanka in charge of the Traffic Control and Road Safety Division said that due to the increase in the number of three wheelers and motorcycles on the road, a new methodology has been introduced for them.

