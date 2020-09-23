President & PM extend wishes for PM Modi's 70th birthday

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa extended his wishes to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his 70th birthday.



Sharing a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Rajapaksa for his wishes.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has also extended his wished to Indian Prime Minister Modi and added his congratulations.



Releasing a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that a cordial chat was held between the two Prime Ministers.



Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Minister Namal Rajapaksa and his wife Limini Rajapaksa.