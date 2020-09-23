Vehicle+registration+has+declined

Vehicle registrations in August fell significantly by 45 percent compared to last year in Sri Lanka.



According to market data, 17,493 vehicles, 13,794 motorcycles and 206 three-wheelers were registered in August.



The number of car registrations dropped to 906 from 2,385 in August last year.



Restrictions on car imports are considered to be the cause of this situation.



However, the number of large tractor registrations has risen significantly to 428 from 183 last year.