Strong winds in the Bay of Bengal (video)

The Meteorological Department has warned against sailing in the central, northeastern and eastern Bay of Bengal.



The warning was issued as there is a possibility of developing a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.



The Meteorological Department states that there is a possibility of developing a low-pressure area in the northeastern Bay of Bengal by 20 September.



The Department further added that strong winds, heavy rains and very rough seas are likely in the Central, North-Eastern and Eastern Bay of Bengal in the next few days from today (18).



As a result, the fishing and naval community has been requested to refrain from sailing in the area until 22 September.



Vessels already engaged in fishing and naval activities in those areas should be directed to sail to safer areas as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department stated that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are likely in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western Provinces and in some parts of the Galle and Matara Districts.