Students in Uswewa studying in a shed for a better future (Video)

The Ihala Uswewa Dharmasoka Vidyalaya, which was started with the inception of the Inginimitiya movement in the 1980s, educates students from grade one to grade nine.



However, due to the lack of any basic facilities at the school, the children receiving in education are facing a desperate situation.



Since the commencement of the school 30 years ago, there was only one building built for the school.



Parents have set up a temporary shed in the dilapidated building as it is very unsafe to study.



This measure is taken as the school is yet to receive attention from relevant authorities.